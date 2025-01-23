We are back: Martin & Co re-open doors after fire damage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We’re back and better than ever! After extensive repairs following a fire, we’re excited to welcome you back to our original location in the heart of Mansfield Town Centre, at 4a Market Street. As an award-winning estate agent with a reputation for excellence, we offer a range of sales and lettings services tailored to your individual needs.

Since 2002, we’ve been proudly serving the communities of Mansfield, Ashfield, Rainworth, and Sutton-in-Ashfield, providing expert advice to buyers, sellers, tenants, and investors.

Our Managing Director, Stuart Hurst, a Mansfield native, leads a trusted team known for professionalism and passion for the property industry.

With Vanessa Ward, our local property expert and manager, bringing 30 years of experience, you’ll receive the highest level of service and advice.

4a Market Street, NG18 1JQ

Vanessa has been with us for 15 years and is a key part of the knowledgeable team that’s earned us our stellar reputation.

Conveniently located just off the vibrant Market Square, our office is surrounded by local amenities.

Whether you're looking to buy, sell, rent, or invest, we provide personalised solutions designed to give you the best results.

Don’t just take our word for it – our glowing Google reviews speak for themselves, and we’re committed to continuing to exceed your expectations.