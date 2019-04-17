Warsop Bowls pavilion extension plan is approved

Mansfield District Council has granted planning permission to an extension to a Warsop bowls pavilion.

The trustees of Longden Terrace Miners Welfare Trust originally submitted a planning application to Mansfield District Council last August.

The application is for an extension to the existing bowls pavilion, new entrance, drop kerb, car park and perimeter fence at Longden Terrace Miners Welfare Social Club on longden Terrace, Warsop.

The existing building is in a poor state of repair and will undergo an extensive refurbishment along with the proposed works. This will enable indoor bowls to be played therefore attracting a larger membership to the

club.

Trustee John Stevens said:”CISWO have used some of the money from the sale of the cricket pitch to refurbish the bowls club which is still pretty vibrant. Hopefully work will start after the current season finishes in September/October time.”

For many years the site was home for the Longden Terrace Miners Welfare.

Due to a down turn in custom the welfare has been closed and the building subsequently demolished.

The bowls pavilion and club are still operating enabling bowlers from the local area to continue to enjoy their sport.

The area of land vacated by the welfare has been the subject of vandalism and anti social behaviour prior to and after demolition. This behaviour has begun to spread onto the bowls site with the existing pavilion being subject to vandalism.

The current proposal is to erect a small extension to the rear of the building to accommodate a new kitchen. Two internal walls will be removed to enable the club room to be enlarged. This will enable indoor bowls to be played, hopefully increasing the appeal of the club to able bodied and disabled players.

The club room will also be extensively refurbished, upgrading the existing facilities and making general repairs to a building which has suffered from a lack of upkeep for some years. Disabled access to the pavilion will be maintained via the existing ramped access

A new entrance to the pavilion is proposed from Longden terrace with a car park with car parking spaces, including one disabled car space.

The new entrance will enable access without travelling over the old Welfare site enabling this area to be made secure and providing a safer more visible area for cars to park whilst using the bowls club.