Wages fell in Mansfield by more than £500 in last 12 months

New figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveal that real wages (excluding bonuses) are falling at their fastest rate in a decade.

By Shelley Marriott
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 12:35 pm

New analysis published by Mansfield Labour reveals the average worker in Mansfield has suffered a reduction of £529.94 in the last 12 months.

Mansfield mayor Andy Abrahams said: “The cost of living crisis is getting worse and worse, the Conservatives are utterly failing to get a grip on falling living standards and we are all paying the price.

“Real wages in Mansfield are tumbling and every single one of us is feeling the pinch. Labour has a plan to tackle the cost of living crisis – we’d take real action to help businesses, bring down energy bills and get the economy moving again.”

Wages are falling at their fastest rate in a decade

“The Conservatives are so mired in scandal and busy fighting amongst themselves that they are failing to do what they were elected to do – serving the hard working families of this country.”

