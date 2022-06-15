New analysis published by Mansfield Labour reveals the average worker in Mansfield has suffered a reduction of £529.94 in the last 12 months.

Mansfield mayor Andy Abrahams said: “The cost of living crisis is getting worse and worse, the Conservatives are utterly failing to get a grip on falling living standards and we are all paying the price.

“Real wages in Mansfield are tumbling and every single one of us is feeling the pinch. Labour has a plan to tackle the cost of living crisis – we’d take real action to help businesses, bring down energy bills and get the economy moving again.”

Wages are falling at their fastest rate in a decade