'Victorious' Mansfield salon named 'best in Nottinghamshire' at regional awards

Victoria Rose Hair and Beauty Salon in Mansfield Woodhouse has been named as the best beauty salon in Nottinghamshire during the first NG Hair and Beauty Awards.

The regional beauty awards “recognises the best industry professionals” in Nottinghamshire and winners are chosen by leading industry judges.

Entrants were shortlisted down to five finalists in each category and winners are picked based on their skills and talent.

Victoria Rose Hair and Beauty Salon, of Dunsil Road, was named the ‘best beauty salon’ at an online awards event on Saturday, October 1.

And two team members were also listed as finalists within other categories.

Victoria Rose Hair and Beauty Salon was established in 2012 by Vicky Clark who has worked as a hairdresser in Mansfield since leaving college.

The salon on Newgate Lane, Mansfield, opened with three hair stylists and one beautician.

After five years the salon moved to larger premises on Dunsil Road and opened in March 2017.

Carrie Healey was listed within the top five for best for builder gel – and Evie Wilson was listed as a finalist for best new start-up.

Carrie Healey said: “We are so grateful and extremely proud to have been recognised as the best beauty salon in Nottinghamshire.

“Our clients love the fact that we’re a ‘one-stop shop’ for all their hair, beauty, and aesthetic needs.

“We have an exceptionally talented team who have a real passion for their work, which ensures our clients keep coming back.

“We also have the most amazing clients, who, due to their ongoing support, we have a successful business and allow us to do what we love.”

In June 2017, Carrie Healey joined the Victoria team as co-owner to “expand and manage” the beauty side of the business.

Together they invested over £10,000 to expand the hair salon – with seven hair stations – and converted the residential top floor into a modern beauty salon, with a range of treatment facilities.