Vertu drives the career of Mansfield degree apprentice

A young automotive retail professional from Mansfield is set to race ahead in her career after completing a degree level apprenticeship, paid for by her employer, Vertu Motors plc.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Along with five other apprentices from Vertu locations across the UK, Charlotte Sinacola, who works within the operations team at Bristol Street Motors Mansfield Hyundai, has successfully graduated from Northumbria University with a BA Hons in Business Leadership and Management Practice and also received a CMI Level 5 Diploma in Management and Leadership, earning the prestigious title of CMI Chartered Manager.

Charlotte, 23, began her journey with Vertu after finishing her A-Levels. “I always knew I didn’t fancy going to university as I enjoyed working and knew full-time education wasn’t going to be for me, so I started looking for degree apprenticeships as an alternative. The Vertu degree apprenticeship stood out to me because it combined gaining hands-on experience and earning a salary while still gaining a degree.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Balancing work and study was challenging, especially as the degree apprenticeship became more demanding. However, Charlotte found the experience rewarding: “It could be stressful at times, but my colleagues at Bristol Street Motors Mansfield Hyundai always ensured I had plenty of time to focus on my coursework and helped me to better understand how the theory applies to the workplace”

Charlotte Sinacola

Charlotte’s experience was enriched by attending Northumbria University: “The degree apprenticeship programme has been a great, insightful experience and I have learnt so much. During my day-to-day work, I find myself thinking about management situations by thinking back to what I learned in university and the scenarios we discussed, which has been really helpful for everyone at the dealership.”

Among the highlights of her apprenticeship, Charlotte recalls the manager’s induction she attended a month into her employment, with dozens of colleagues from Vertu dealerships across the country: “Being inducted and undergoing Vertu-specific training with managers from all over the UK was an eye-opening experience. I made some great connections with colleagues with a lot of experience, and I have leaned on them for advice and to help me better understand different aspects of my degree.

“It was also interesting to learn the career journeys different people had taken to become managers, as well as meet other former degree apprentices and find out how they progressed. It made me really excited to graduate and see how far up the career ladder I can climb.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Forrester, Chief Executive of Vertu, emphasised the importance of supporting degree apprentices like Charlotte in building a future-ready business: “Our degree apprentices have shown remarkable dedication and effort over the past three and a half years. By investing in their development, we are not only supporting their individual growth but also ensuring that Vertu is equipped with skilled and innovative leaders for the future. Charlotte’s exceptional growth and initiative are prime examples of how our commitment to nurturing talent is preparing us for the challenges and opportunities ahead. I am excited to see her and her peers thrive and drive our business forward.”