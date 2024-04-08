Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Claire Morley, Head of Skills and Apprenticeships at Derby University said "We are thrilled to partner with the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards as headline sponsors," said Claire Morley, Head of Skills and Apprenticeships at the University of Derby. "This collaboration underscores our steadfast commitment to championing the transformative power of apprenticeships and recognising the remarkable accomplishments of both learners and employers within our region. At the University of Derby, we believe in the potential of every individual to excel and thrive, and these awards provide a platform to showcase their outstanding achievements."

The event will showcase not only the achievements of apprentices but also the invaluable support from their employers, mentors, and training providers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Apprenticeships provide a unique approach to education, training, and career development. The hands-on learning experience, coupled with the opportunity to earn while you learn, makes apprenticeships a dynamic pathway for individuals exploring diverse industries, from traditional trades to cutting-edge fields like technology and healthcare.

Winners at last year's awards

The Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024 will recognose the exceptional apprenticeship network across both counties.

Nominations are open to apprentices, employers, colleges, training providers, and proud loved ones. Specific categories are dedicated to employers and mentors, allowing businesses to showcase their teams and trainers. The grand announcement of winners will take place at the live event on Thursday, October 3, 2024, held at The Village Hotel, Nottingham. Register by visiting www.dnapprenticeshipawards.co.uk before the closing date of 6pm on Wednesday, July 31st.

Award Categories

SME Employer of the Year: Open to businesses, with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.Large Employer of the Year, sponsored by East Midlands Apprenticeship Ambassador Network: Open to businesses, with 250+ employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diversity and Inclusion Programme, sponsored by Auto Windscreens: Open to all employers that run an apprenticeship programme which actively encourages diversity and inclusion.

Mentor of the Year: This category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Mentors can be the line manager, a training provider or someone that the apprentice works with who has greatly contributed to the individual’s development

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year: For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4–9). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023

Advanced Apprentice of the Year: For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to A Level Pass). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Higher Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Nottingham Trent University: For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023

Degree Apprentice of the Year: For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 6 or above qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Professional Services sector.

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by University of Derby: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Health or Public Service Sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction Apprentice of the Year: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Construction.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Engineering or Manufacturing sectors

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Aim Qualifications Group: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Technology and Digital Sectors.