Underwood security firm celebrates best ever year of trade

Tecserv UK staff Grahame Tilley and Colin Milligan.

Fire and security system installation and maintenance specialists Tecserv UK, on Mansfield Road, has finished its latest financial year with an annual growth of 12% – its best ever trading result since the company was founded in 2001.

Sales and marketing director Colin Milligan said: “The uncertainty over the last two years has meant it hasn’t been easy for any business to predict the future.

“However, as a team, we have all worked together to protect our business and support our clients through an extremely difficult period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“To be in a position where this has resulted in the best ever year in our trading history is down to hard work and commitment from everyone at Tecserv and the bonds of loyalty we have built with our clients.”

Based in Underwood, Tecserv UK was founded by Graham Tilley in 2001 and remains under private ownership.