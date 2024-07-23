Try drive a trentbarton bus in Kirkby in Ashfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anyone keen to try driving a bus can have a go for free on a trentbarton bus in Kirkby in Ashfield on Sunday August 11.

Buses will be manoeuvred around the car park at The Summit Centre so drivers can test their ability to start, stop, steer and reverse.

Drivers keen to have a go behind the wheel of a bus just need to bring their driving licence at any time between 10am and 4pm. There is no need to book a spot.

There will also be jacket potatoes and hot drinks all day and lots of information about buses and the role of a bus driver. trentbarton’s operations managers will be on hand to show drivers the ropes and bus drivers will help visitors to get on the move.

trentbarton team leader James Davidson

Tom Morgan, managing director at trentbarton, said: “Driving a bus is an exciting thing to try. Anyone who wonders if they might be good at it can come along and have a free go on one of our wonderful buses.

“One of our highly skilled driving team will be on hand to help them. And if any drivers discover they enjoy the experience, they can find out there and then about the job of a bus driver and the rewards on offer.

“Anyone who thinks it might be a career they’d like to explore, and it’s a job which pays an average of more than £30,000 per year, will be able to discuss the training and how to apply with one of our recruitment team.”

More information about the day is at: trentbarton.co.uk/try-drive