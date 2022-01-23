The roles are spread across its 582 UK hotels, including Mansfield.

Travelodge said it believes the trend for more "staycation" holidays in the UK will continue, giving a boost to the hospitality sector.

The company has an in-house management development programme, which has helped thousands of entry-level staff climb the career ladder, and offers flexible working hours around the school run to attract parents.

Travelodge have launched a new recruitment scheme.

The Mansfield Town Centre Travelodge is currently recruiting new part-time housekeeping staff who will receive training and benefits such as 50 per cent off rooms, food and drink for yourself, friends and family.

Travelodge chief executive Craig Bonnars said: "The start of a new year is a great opportunity to kick-start a new career change.

"Working in the hotel industry is fun and exciting and it opens a door to a world of opportunities."