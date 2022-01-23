Travelodge to recruit 600 staff across its hotels – including Mansfield
Hotel chain Travelodge has launched a recruitment drive to fill 600 jobs ranging from managers to receptionists.
The roles are spread across its 582 UK hotels, including Mansfield.
Travelodge said it believes the trend for more "staycation" holidays in the UK will continue, giving a boost to the hospitality sector.
The company has an in-house management development programme, which has helped thousands of entry-level staff climb the career ladder, and offers flexible working hours around the school run to attract parents.
The Mansfield Town Centre Travelodge is currently recruiting new part-time housekeeping staff who will receive training and benefits such as 50 per cent off rooms, food and drink for yourself, friends and family.
Travelodge chief executive Craig Bonnars said: "The start of a new year is a great opportunity to kick-start a new career change.
"Working in the hotel industry is fun and exciting and it opens a door to a world of opportunities."