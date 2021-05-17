Train services to Skegness from Nottingham increased
Holidaymakers and day-trippers are being urged to take advantage of new train services from Nottinghamshire to popular East Coast seaside resort, Skegness.
East Midlands Railway has unveiled a new timetable which will provide more seats, quicker journeys and simpler and more resilient services.
Train bosses say it means the new services that currently only run to Skegness in the summer will now run throughout the year – helping to better connect communities and allow easier access to the much-loved holiday destination.
The timetable also includes improvements for passengers who use the EMR’s regional services between Nottingham and Grantham.
Will Rogers, EMR managing director, said: “This new timetable represents an exciting new chapter for train services in the region and will bring significant benefits to the communities we serve, such as Skegness.
“It has been an incredible team effort to put this timetable in place, especially during a period so heavily affected by Covid.
"That is why we are so proud to be able to launch this new timetable and in turn help support Skegness’ tourism, leisure and hospitality sector at a time when its needed more than ever.”
Alex Saul, resort director at Butlin’s Skegness, said the increase in rail services to Skegness will be welcome news to guests staying at his attraction this year.
"Collectively, we all want to play our part in helping the local economy recover from the pandemic and it is so important that holidaymakers are able to move around the region easily and access the cafes, shops and local attractions they want to visit,” he said.
"East Midlands Railway deserves great credit for introducing this new timetable and we hope it will play a part in a great summer and rest of 2021.”
Lydia Rusling, assistant director at East Lindsey District Council, said the new services would provide a much-needed boost to the resort’s economy.
“We welcome the revised timetable from East Midlands Railway, which will open up opportunities for visiting the Lincolnshire coast throughout the year,” he said.
"This investment complements our commitment to make the area an all year round destination and the exciting projects planned for Skegness, which includes the development of the railway station as a gateway to the town and the coast.”