Top funeral directors award for Derbyshire celebrant Sally

A Nether Heague based funeral celebrant has been given a national honour for her ‘outstanding practice’.

Sally Ward has won the top honour of Funeral Celebrant of the Year at a ceremony in Northampton, held recently, and organised by Civil Ceremonies Ltd, the leading provider of training to the celebrant industry.

Sally’s award was given for ‘outstanding funeral celebrancy practice.’

In accepting the award, Sally said: “I want d to thank everyone who nominated me but I especially wish to thank the thousands of families who have trusted me to tell their family story and who have worked alongside me.”

Sally, who is married to award winning WarHorse songmaker and Sharpe actor John Tams, started her work as a Celebrant in 2009 and the first service she carried out was for her father.

She described this as her own ‘lightbulb moment’, leading her towards her rewarding new career. She received nominations from families and funeral professionals alike and what came through strongly was how heartfelt they were, recognising Sally’s professionalism and expressing gratitude for her services.

Judges selected her from hundreds of nominees to take the prestigious award. and on stage, in front of a large audience, the host gave details of some of the comments she had received in her many nominations, such as: “We will cherish Sally’s words for ever – she captured the sense of my grandmother’s life perfectly.”