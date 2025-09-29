Timeline revealed for demolition of Mansfield shopping centre for new Lidl supermarket

A historic building in Mansfield will be demolished and replaced with a supermarket despite concerns over the site's heritage. The centre has stood in its current form for 70 years and was home to popular shops. Most recently, Iceland, Argos and Domino's Pizza.

A developer has revealed when a closed Mansfield shopping centre will be demolished to make way for a new supermarket.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to tear down the Rosemary Centre in Mansfield were approved back in April 2023, in order to make way for a new Lidl store and a fast food takeaway.

And now the developer Peveril Securities Ltd has confirmed demolition works will take place within the next two months once the demolition approvals have been obtained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to planning documents its demolition will take place after harmful asbestos is removed from the site and take around 14 weeks in total.

The current building has been in place in Walkden Street since the 1950s and was once a busy retail hub on the edge of the town centre. Work is set to take place between 8am and 5pm on Monday to Friday and will not take place on weekends unless permission is given to do so between 8am and 1pm on Saturdays.

Pavements and bus stop outside the building will be closed off for the duration of the demolition to create safe exclusion zones.

The underpass area will be boarded up so that pedestrians using it from Quaker Way cannot gain access onto Walkden Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rosemary Centre has stood in its current form for about 70 years and speaking about the iconic building applicant Peveril Securities said it had reached the “end of its natural life”.

It had recently housed stores such as Argos and Domino’s Pizza, as well as a pharmacy, before all stores closed and relocated elsewhere – Domino’s has opened a new store in the former bus station redevelopment on the other side of Walkden Street.

The building had been on the open market for about five years and had not been successfully sold.

Previously representatives said it would create 30 construction jobs, 72 new roles through the supermarket and takeaway, and about create £20 million of extra spending in the nearby town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new roundabout junction will also be created off Walkden Street to access the development, which will feature about 150 car parking spaces.

The details of many planning applications can be found in public notices advertised by local and regional newspapers. To catch up on all the latest public notices, go to https://publicnoticeportal.uk/