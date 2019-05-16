Tickets on sale for opening weekend of new Mansfield 'super club'

Tickets are on sale for the opening weekend of Mansfield's new 'super night club' Legacy.

The club, which is taking over the vacant premises of the former Rewind and Liquid nightclubs on Clumber Street, will open its doors on Friday, May 24 with three nights of events to mark the bank holiday weekend.

On May 24, there will be a VIP opening night event with Kiss FM DJ Jason P performing a DJ set. Tickets for the event are priced at £3.

On Saturday, May 25, there will be an 'Ultrabeat' DJ evening, with a two hour ultrabeat set at the venue. Ticket prices for the event are £5.

On bank holiday Sunday (May 26), there will be a live DJ set from artist Billy Da Kid, with tickets also priced at £5.

Tickets for the events can be purchased by visiting the venue's Fatsoma page here.

The venue has been completely refurbished, and owners hope to "take it back to its Liquid days".

Kevin Spencer, nightclub owner, said: "The plan is to open the whole venue up and it will be massive, which is why we are calling it a 'super club' .

"When you first walk into the main room you will be greeted by a tiki bar with cocktails then you can see the whole club.

"There is going to be commercial music with a lot of Kiss DJs playing, and we plan to have events on the weekends with different DJs coming to play.

"It isn't just themed at a certain age group, we want to appeal to people aged from 18 to 40+ and it won't be like anything like Rewind.

"We want to take the club back to its Liquid days and the way most people remember it.

"In terms of the other clubs I think a town benefits from having two or three proper night clubs and doesn't benefit with only one, and they certainly benefit from having different clubs.

"This will be the ultimate nightclub experience for everyone in town."