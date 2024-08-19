Three industrial lettings completed in Mansfield totalling 53,959ft²

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I am pleased to announce three individual industrial lettings in South Normanton, just off Junction 28 of the M1 Motorway.The three lettings totalled 53,929ft² and all were transacted at £5 per sq ft.

These lettings clearly show the demand within the industrial market/sector for stock and that the secondary stock side of the market is still very popular and suitable for many occupiers.

FHP currently have a good amount of stock of this nature in this area and we would be glad to discuss these opportunities within any local occupiers, especially those not looking for new build stock.

Anthony Barrowcliffe of FHP commented:

“South Normanton/Mansfield in particular is an area FHP have had great success in and continue to do so. We have transacted on some great deals in the Junction 28 area over the last 12 months and we have some exciting property opportunities to come.

Enquiries are still very strong, we are undertaking a good amount of viewings and we are transacting on deals of this nature throughout the whole area. This market remains resilient and the message is still good and positive on any well presented, priced correctly, secondary industrial stock”

For further information on this letting or the available options we have in this area please contact Anthony Barrowcliffe of FHP on 07557 972008 or [email protected].