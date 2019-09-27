This 163 bed Derbyshire Holiday Inn has been put up for sale

A South Normanton Holiday Inn branded hotel formerly The Derbyshire, located off the M1 has been brought to the market.

Christie & Co and JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group are seeking offers for The Holiday Inn South Normanton M1, Jct 28 on the basis of a share sale.

The hotel has undergone a significant refurbishment over the last 12 months comprising 163-guest bedrooms, 11 meetings rooms, an open lobby, leisure facilities including an indoor pool and spa and a substantial car park for 220 vehicles. The property also has planning permission in place for an additional 54 guest bedrooms.

The current owner, Serani Hotels, acquired the property in 2017 and has undertaken a refurbishment of the hotel, completing the re-brand to Holiday Inn earlier in 2019.

Rajiv Nathwani, Director at Serani Hotels, said: “Since acquiring the site in 2017, we have invested significantly in the bedroom product and implementing the Holiday Inn Open Lobby concept. There is an excellent opportunity for a new owner to take advantage of the Holiday Inn brand and the associated benefits on awareness and distribution this brings.”

Gavin Wright, Director at JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group, added: “The hotel presents prospective buyers with the opportunity to acquire unencumbered of management and with the benefit of a powerful global brand. Given the lack of similar investment opportunities in the market, we believe that the hotel will generate significant interest from both domestic and international investors.”

Alex Campbell, Director at Christie & Co, said: “The Holiday Inn South Normanton has undergone large capital investment in recent months and the Holiday Inn branding and system support has already seen a positive impact on business at the hotel. The hotel provides a platform for a new owner to capitalise on the Holiday Inn branding and investment to drive revenues forward.”