These are the 10 Ashfield streets which had the cheapest properties in 2024

The table is collated from HM Land Registry statistics and covers the period January 1 to December 31, 2024.
Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.
The list below details the 10 streets from the lowest-priced property upwards.
1. The Hill, Kirkby - £25,000
A house on The Hill, Kirkby sold for just £25,000 on May 7. Photo: Google
2. Gardiner Terrace, Stanton Hill - £52,500
On January 18, a house on Gardiner Terrace, Stanton Hill sold for £52,500. Photo: Google
3. Sherwood Street, Huthwaite - £53,000
A house on Sherwood Street, Huthwaite sold for £53,000 on March 28. Photo: Google
4. Downing Street, Sutton - £55,000
On this street with a famous name, a property sold for £55,000 on March 6 and another went for £60,000 on July 4. Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.