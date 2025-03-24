The Welbeck Estate triumphs at the Visit Nottinghamshire Tourism Awards

Last week the Welbeck Estate triumphed twice at the Visit Nottinghamshire Tourism Awards 2025. The team took away the New Tourism Business of the Year Award for Cuckney House, and were also presented with a Bronze Award for Holbeck Farm Barns in the Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year category.

The Awards were organised by Visit Nottinghamshire, and celebrate excellence across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire's tourism, leisure, culture, and hospitality sectors. There were 14 award categories honouring all areas of the tourism industry, from hotels, B&Bs and campsites to pubs, visitor attractions, unique experiences, and the people behind the businesses. The winners were announced at a glittering awards ceremony on Thursday 20th March 2025 at the East Midlands Conference Centre.

Ross Owen, Hospitality Manager at The Welbeck Estate, commented, “The Welbeck Estate offers a variety of accommodation options across its 15,000 acres and I am incredibly proud of the team for these achievements across our hospitality portfolio. This is not only an achievement of the hospitality team but of the entire Welbeck Estate. It’s thanks to the collaborative efforts of many departments and individuals - from the foresight of the initial concept, to the planning and design, the internal building team (in particular overseeing the refurbishment of Cuckney House), our marketing and sales team, and our staff on the ground preparing the properties. We as an estate are delighted with the results.”

Cuckney House, a stunningly-restored Grade II listed manor house, is the jewel in the Welbeck crown and began welcoming guests in late 2023. Available for short term holiday rentals, it also offers a wow-factor location for weddings and other milestone celebrations. It is perhaps best-known for having featured in the 2014 film, Testament of Youth. Northern Design Award winner Rachel McLane was charged with sympathetically dressing every room in a classic, timeless style that shines a light on the grand proportions and original architectural features. There are three beautiful reception rooms and 15 bedrooms (sleeping up to 31 people), including a sensational bridal suite.

Holbeck Farm Barns

Also recently transformed, the Holbeck Farm Barns are a collection of self-contained barn conversions, set in the Estate's picture-perfect village of Holbeck, enjoying uninterrupted views of the countryside. There are five Barns to choose from, sleeping between four and eight guests, some with hot tubs and others that are dog-friendly, but all offer parking, wifi, a bbq area and access to countryside walks.

For more information, visit www.welbeck.co.uk/stay-with-us/