The Furniture Makers’ Company welcomes Whitemeadow Furniture as a corporate member

With its origins dating back to the 1980s, Whitemeadow is one of the UK’s largest independent upholstery manufacturers, using the latest technology and skilled craftspeople to stay at the forefront of the sector. Headquartered in Sutton in Ashfield, it has four sites in Nottinghamshire, providing 350,000sq ft of manufacturing space. With a 560-strong team, the company supplies the majority of high street names and independent retailers with its 100% British designed and made upholstery.

Over the last few years, Whitemeadow has continued to support The Furniture Makers’ Company’s charitable activities and industry events despite having let its corporate membership lapse in the midst of the Covid disruption. It is now keen to once again play an active role in the future of the industry.

Chief finance officer of Whitemeadow Furniture, Michael Clarridge, said: “The Furniture Makers’ Company is at the heart of the industry, and we believe that it is vital to be part of it. As well as feeling that it is right to be represented, we are committed to contributing to the sector’s continued success.

Whitemeadow Furniture

“There are also sound business reasons for corporate membership, such as raising awareness of Whitemeadow and shoring up our own CSR activities. From an HR perspective, it gives us the opportunity to be at the forefront of industry initiatives to support young talent and, as a major employer, we have also seen first-hand the positive impact the organisation has had on the lives of some of our team.”

Whitemeadow Furniture will be formally welcomed as a corporate member at an admission ceremony in June at Furniture Makers’ Hall, London. Andrew Kitchen chief executive officer; Michael Clarridge chief finance officer; and Sarah-Jane Hutchinson, head of group human resources, will be admitted as corporate liverymen and personally welcomed by the Master of The Furniture Makers’ Company.

Amanda Waring, Master of The Furniture Makers’ Company, said: “Whitemeadow is one of our long-time supporters and we are pleased to welcome them back. After a few tough years for the furniture industry, along with many others, it’s pleasing to see firms once again keen to re-establish themselves and play a proactive part in the sector’s continued success.”