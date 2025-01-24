These are the streets where the most expensive houses in Bassetlaw were sold last year. Photos: GoogleThese are the streets where the most expensive houses in Bassetlaw were sold last year. Photos: Google
These are the streets where the most expensive houses in Bassetlaw were sold last year. Photos: Google

The 13 most expensive Ashfield streets in which to buy a property in 2024

By John Smith
Published 20th Jan 2025, 16:25 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 14:50 BST
New figures have revealed the Ashfield streets where the priciest properties were sold during 2024.

The table is collated from HM Land Registry statistics and covers the period January 1 to December 31, 2024.

Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.

The list below details the 13 streets from the highest-priced property downwards.

A house on Mansfield Road, Skegby sold for £950,000 on May 1.

1. Mansfield Road, Skegby - £950,000

A house on Mansfield Road, Skegby sold for £950,000 on May 1. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
A property in Poppy Grange, Brinsley sold for £730,000 on May 17.

2. Poppy Grange, Brinsley - £730,000

A property in Poppy Grange, Brinsley sold for £730,000 on May 17. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
A property on Main Road, Underwood was sold for £700,000 on August 28.

3. Main Road, Underwood - £700,000

A property on Main Road, Underwood was sold for £700,000 on August 28. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
A property on Yew Tree Drive, Huthwaite was sold for £650,000 on October 18.

4. Yew Tree Drive, Huthwaite - £650,000

A property on Yew Tree Drive, Huthwaite was sold for £650,000 on October 18. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Ashfield
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice