Tattooists in Mansfield: These are the 11 highest-rated tattoo studios in town, according to Google reviews

If you are a fan of tattoos, there are plenty of highly skilled artists in Mansfield.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 9th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

Tattoos have long been a form of artistic expression and personal storytelling.

From ancient civilisations to modern times, they have served as symbols of identity, culture and individuality.

Today, tattoos continue to evolve with innovative techniques and designs. They can commemorate loved ones, showcase passions, or simply enhance your appearance.

While opinions on tattoos may vary, their popularity remains undeniable, as more and more people embrace this timeless art form.

Here, in no particular order, are 11 of the highest-rated tattoo studios and artists in Mansfield, according to Google reviews – all with a rating of 4.7 or higher from a minimum of 10 reviews.

Deeper than the Needle on Garden Road, Mansfield, has a perfect rating of 5 out of 5 from 55 Google reviews.

2. Deeper than the Needle

Deeper than the Needle on Garden Road, Mansfield, has a perfect rating of 5 out of 5 from 55 Google reviews. Photo: m

Elysium Tattoo Studio on Clipstone Road West in Forest Town has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 39 Google reviews.

3. Elysium Tattoo Studio

Elysium Tattoo Studio on Clipstone Road West in Forest Town has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 39 Google reviews. Photo: m

The Monster Shop on Leeming Street in Mansfield has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 354 Google reviews.

4. The Monster Shop

The Monster Shop on Leeming Street in Mansfield has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 354 Google reviews. Photo: m

