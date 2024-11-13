Tallents Solicitors welcomes new Partner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nottinghamshire law firm, Tallents Solicitors has announced the appointment of a new Partner to the Leadership Team; Oliver Emmett.

Welcoming the new Partner, Alistair Millar, Senior Partner said: “Oliver has been a key member of Tallents Solicitors for several years and has proven his drive to achieve the highest levels of professional accomplishment. His focus on meeting and exceeding client needs has contributed immensely to the continuing success of the firm.

“Oliver’s appointment as a Partner of Tallents Solicitors recognises his hard work and dedication to our firm’s core values and continues to provide certainty and stability to our legal clients.”

Oliver Emmett specialises in Property Law and will also be working closely with Alistair on additional matters regarding Agricultural and Rural Law, continuing the commitment to the local farming community and landowners that Tallents Solicitors has demonstrated for 250 years.

Alistair finishes: “The appointment of Oliver as a Partner further strengthens the formidable legal talent and leadership at Tallents Solicitors as we look to the future.”