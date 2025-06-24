Tallents Solicitors smashes incredible £78k milestone for charity Will-writing campaign

A 250-year-old law firm with branches in Newark, Southwell and Mansfield has reached the incredible milestone of raising more than £78,000 by participating in an annual charity Will-writing campaign – which will help to fund vital work in the UK and abroad.

Tallents Solicitors has taken part in the Will Aid campaign since 2015 and over the years has raised a grand total of £78,878 by volunteering their time and expertise throughout the month of November to write Wills and, instead of charging their usual fees for writing basic Wills, inviting clients to make a donation to Will Aid.

The money raised is shared between the campaign’s partner charities, which work across many different causes in the UK and across the world.

Tallents raised an outstanding £7,870 during Will Aid 2024, making them the second highest donating firm in the East Midlands.

The Tallents Solicitors Private Client team with Jayne Owens from the British Red Cross

Sarah Louise Allen, Head of Wills, Trusts and Probate and a Partner at the firm, said: “We’re delighted to reach such a special milestone to help such worthwhile causes. We love taking part in Will Aid, and to raise so much for charity was a real team effort.

“Being able to help our clients to put their affairs in order, and at the same time contribute to charitable causes, is fantastic and gives the team a real sense of achievement.

“Making a Will is something that I feel every adult should do. Too many people put it off, thinking it's a scary task to undertake not realising the heartache and chaos that is left behind if they die without a Will in place.”

The team at Tallents Solicitors was joined in their celebrations by Jayne Owens, Community Legacy Manager from the British Red Cross, who said: “We are so very grateful to Tallents Solicitors and the Will Aid scheme for their generous contribution. The Red Cross uses donations to reach people in crisis, both here in the UK and around the world.”

Back: Jayne Owens, Community Legacy Manager for the British Red Cross and Sarah Allen, Partner at Tallents Solicitors. Front, L to R: Alistair Millar, Senior Partner, with Private Client team Jessie Bostock, Phoebe Hayward, Emma Bell and Sarah Pritchett.

The generosity of solicitors who have taken part in Will Aid since it launched in 1988 has helped raise more than £24 million for charity in donations alone, with many millions more in pledged charitable legacies.

Lauren Poole, chair of Will Aid, said: “Huge congratulations to all the firms for raising such a staggering amount this year. It’s amazing that so many solicitors give their time to volunteer so generously, using their expertise to help people gain peace of mind by getting a professionally written will while fundraising for our incredible charities who do such crucial and life-changing work in the UK and around the world.

“On behalf of all the partner charities, a massive thank you and well done!”

Peter de Vena Franks, Will Aid’s campaign director, added: “What a great team effort from everyone who has taken part in this year’s Will Aid campaign. Thank you to everyone who has harnessed their expertise and generosity to give their time, helping to protect people’s wishes and also supporting such worthwhile partner charities who are changing lives for the better.”

Will Aid takes place every November and involves solicitors waiving the fee for writing a basic will and instead inviting clients to make an upfront donation to Will Aid.

Donations are shared between Will Aid’s partner charities: Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, SCIAF and Trócaire.

To meet the continued demand each year, Will Aid needs more solicitors to take part. For more information, please visit willaid.org.uk