Sweet taste of success as sisters open up brand new candy store in Eastwood

'Two Sweet Sisters' Abigail Cerepovicius and Joanne Berry inside their new shop.

‘Two Sweet Sisters’ opened its doors for the first time on Saturday (May 7) on Nottingham Road – seeing queues of eager customers lining up to gain entry into the enticing, bright pink store.

The business, which is like walking into something from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, is the ultra-local initiative of sisters Abigail Cerepovicius and Joanne Berry.

The pair started out last year by taking orders via a Facebook group, named ‘Sweetie Sisters’, before expanding into the new shop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shop looks vibrant and exciting with its bright pink exterior.

Abigail said the business was originally her young daughter’s idea.

“She loves Halloween you see, ” the 35-year-old said.

“And she was gutted when she couldn’t go trick or treating during lockdown so she asked me for sweets.

“We ended up buying all these huge tubs with the aim of giving some out to charity – and that’s how the business was born.”

Crowds flocked to the store on its opening day.

The shop offers a wide range to appeal to kids of all ages, including a massive pick ‘n’ mix with more than 160 varieties and a good helping of nostalgic sweets for the older generation.

There is also a variety of American favourites, along with British classics such as fudge and nougat.

Their seemingly endless selection of stock includes gluten-free, sugar-free and vegan options.

“We wanted a bit of everything for everybody. Some say there is too much to choose from,” Abigail added.

The shelves are filled with hundreds of different varieties of sweets.

The bright pink exterior of the shop effortlessly lures in passers by, and the store is in a prime location for local children as they finish school.

Abigail, who has lived in Eastwood all of her life, said she is amazed at how popular the shop has been already.

“At first, on our opening day, we couldn’t see anybody so we cut the ribbon and then panicked that no one was coming,” she said.

“But then all of a sudden it went mental and it was packed – there were queues everywhere, it was manic.

Customers can enjoy browsing through the best of British, American and retro sweets.

"We were trying to hold back the tears by the end of the day because we had so much good feedback and everyone – the customers and other local businesses – have just been so amazing and supportive.

“It has pretty much been busy ever since.