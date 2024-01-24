Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In addition to the UK accolade, awarded for the first time, Amazon has been certified as one of the Top Employers in Europe for a second consecutive year.

The Top Employer acknowledges companies’ commitment to a range of different areas of HR, including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, diversity and inclusion, wellbeing and more.

Amazon’s certification in both the UK and Europe is confirmation that the company’s dedication to a better world of work extends internationally, acknowledging the hard work that colleagues are doing at all of its operations sites, including the site in Sutton-in-Ashfield, corporate offices, and research and development centres across the region.

Sutton-in-Ashfield team celebrates as Amazon recognised as a Top Employer in the UK for 2024

Amazon Sutton-in-Ashfield general manager, Vivek Khanka, said: “It’s an honour that Amazon has been certified as a Top Employer 2024 in the UK for our ongoing commitment to the development and wellbeing of our employees. Across our business, we strive to be Earth’s best employer and are committed to creating an innovative and engaging workplace where our teams across the UK, who come from all backgrounds, are proud to work.”

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says: “Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organisations. And we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Programme this year: exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2024. These employers have always shown that they care for the development and wellbeing of their people. By doing so, they collectively enrich the world of work. We are proud to announce and celebrate this year’s group of leading people-oriented employers: the Top Employers 2024.”

Amazon is dedicated to continual improvement in the workplace, offering some of the most advanced workplaces of its kind in the world, with competitive pay, and processes and systems to ensure the wellbeing and safety of all employees.

Whether in its corporate offices, research and development centres or its operations network, Amazon has created all kinds of jobs for all kinds of people. From those starting work with no formal qualifications to people with doctorate-level qualifications, from graduates and apprentices to people with decades of experience in the workplace, Amazon has created roles across its business where people can develop their careers and positively impact the lives of Amazon customers.

Amazon is proud to have a diverse workforce in the UK, where employees are encouraged to chart their own path, with programmes such as Career Choice and apprenticeships opening opportunities for education and growth.

Amazon also offers a range of great benefits that support employees and eligible family members, including domestic partners and their children. These comprehensive benefits begin on day one and include private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, employee discount and commuter benefits.