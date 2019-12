A Sutton-in-Ashfield opticians is celebrating a Branch of the Year Award from national high street retailer, Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care.

The branch in the Idlewells Centre won the accolade after coming top in the north central area to clinch the title at Scrivens’ annual conference and awards ceremony.

Jo Wright, the branch manager, said: “It’s the first time this branch has won and we’re absolutely delighted, we have a good team and we strive to succeed.”