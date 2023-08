Sutton-in-Ashfield law firm raises £7,585 becoming one of the top donating firms for Will Aid

Fidler & Pepper Lawyers took part in the annual campaign, Will Aid, volunteering their time and expertise to write Wills and, instead of charging their usual fees for writing basic Wills, invited clients to make a donation to Will Aid.

The money raised is shared between the campaign’s nine partner charities, which work across many different causes in the UK and across the world.

Caroline Hill, from the firm, said: “We are extremely proud to have raised as much as we did during Will Aid, especially after the incredibly difficult time everyone has experienced in recent years.

The Wills team at Fidler & Pepper Lawyers

“Not only have we been able to provide people with these important documents, but we are proud to support nine brilliant charities who work tirelessly to support vulnerable people, including those impacted by conflict.

Will Aid is a great opportunity for people to cross getting a Will off their to-do list, and everyone at Fidler & Pepper Lawyers takes great pleasure in knowing we’ve raised over £59,000 for the campaign’s partner charities.”

The generosity of solicitors who have taken part in Will Aid since it launched in 1988 has helped raise more than £24 million for charity in donations alone, with many millions more in pledged charitable legacies.

Jonathan Chase, chair of Will Aid, said: “Year after year, we are blown away by the generosity of solicitors who choose to volunteer their time and expertise to raise money for Will Aid.

“Our nine partner charities rely on donations and the money raised during this campaign will provide vital support to help continue life-changing work both here in the UK and around the world.”

Peter de Vena Franks, Will Aid’s campaign director, added: “The support of Fidler & Pepper Lawyers is hugely appreciated. The money they raised in last year’s campaign will help change lives for the better through the invaluable work of our nine partner charities.

I’d like to thank every new and returning firm who volunteers their time and expertise to protect people’s wishes and support charity.”

Will Aid takes place every November and involves solicitors waiving the fee for writing a basic Will and instead asking for an upfront donation to Will Aid.

The suggested donation for a basic single Will is £100, and £180 for a pair of mirror Wills.

Donations are shared between Will Aid’s nine partner charities: ActionAid, Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, Sightsavers, SCIAF and Trócaire.