Sutton-in-Ashfield apprentice helps Amazon announce 1,000 new UK apprenticeships

The company is recruiting for more than 40 different schemes; from data science and cyber security, to marketing and engineering. More than half of the roles are open to external candidates, combining paid work with classroom education. Roles include more than 500 higher-level apprenticeships for software development, automation engineering, and operations.

A Sutton-in-Ashfield apprentice has helped Amazon announce that it is creating more than 1,000 new apprenticeships in the UK in 2025. The Amazon apprenticeship programme, recognised as one of the UK's top apprenticeship schemes by the Government’s Department for Education1, will offer a wide range of opportunities across the country in Amazon businesses including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Prime Video, and Amazon Devices and Services.

Jack Walters from Mansfield has taken part in the programme and is sharing his story to encourage others to consider an apprenticeship.

Jack works at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Sutton-in-Ashfield as an area manager.

Jack has completed two apprenticeships at Amazon; a Team Lead apprenticeship and an Operational Departmental Manager apprenticeship. He plans to start an Operational Chartered Management Degree apprenticeship in April.

“I had planned to go to university after completing my A Levels, but I didn’t know what to do,” Jack said. “I did a business admin apprenticeship at my first job, and then another one in customer service, but I left that role when I felt I had hit the ceiling. I started working at Amazon in Chesterfield as a stopgap, but I ended up really enjoying it.”

“After joining a pop-up or temporary Amazon site in Nottingham as a step-up team lead, I returned to Amazon in Chesterfield to start my first Amazon apprenticeship. Since then, I’ve progressed to a permanent area manager role and now work at Amazon in Sutton-in-Ashfield.”

Jack’s favourite thing about working at Amazon is the sense of comradery he feels being part of a team.

“I love being busy, and I love working with people from lots of different backgrounds,” he said. “Everyone is different, and it’s taught me how to communicate and manage different teams in different ways. I’ve also has the opportunity to see different Amazon buildings across the UK, which has given me great exposure into different parts of the company. I also love how we’re all working for the same goal; we have great team spirit and work together to get the job done.”

Jack has some advice for anyone considering an apprenticeship at Amazon:

“Do it! It’s a win-win. You get to complete your studies during work time, so you don’t lose your free time, you meet lots of new people and learn so much.”

What’s next for Jack?

“Before Amazon, I didn’t know what I wanted to do, but now I know I want to upskill, get my degree and become an operations manager in Amazon.”

"Apprenticeships have been a big focus for Amazon for over a decade, and we're excited to continue creating opportunities for people to start and grow their careers through the announcement of 1,000 new UK apprenticeships in 2025," added John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager at Amazon. "The Amazon Apprenticeship programme is perfect for people of all ages who are either taking their first step on the career ladder, or for those who want to pursue a new path. This is one of the many ways we continue to create opportunities for people inside and outside Amazon to learn new skills and gain new qualifications."

Recruitment is now underway across more than 40 different programmes, including data science and cyber security, HR, marketing, engineering, health and safety, and warehouse operations. The majority of courses now also include generative AI training, and this year, Amazon is also launching new programmes including creative industries production, data centre operations, and facilities operations.

Since the launch of the Amazon Apprenticeship programme in 2013, Amazon has offered 7,000 apprenticeships in the UK. There are currently around 2,000 apprentices in the programme, making it one of the largest and broadest apprenticeship schemes in the UK. Since 2021, Amazon has committed £11 million supporting 650 small and medium-sized businesses, third sector organisations, and public sector bodies including the NHS with more than 1,000 apprenticeships. This is through the apprenticeship levy transfer scheme, across a wide range of schemes including adult care, data, dental nurses and broadcast production assistants.

Young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) can also take advantage of the Amazon Supported Internship programme. Launched in 2021, the initiative combines classroom learning with practical work experience; helping interns develop essential skills in English, Maths, and CV writing, while gaining hands-on experience across three operational job functions.

Pay at Amazon starts from £13.50 or £14.50 per hour depending on location, equating to between £28,000 and £30,000 annually. Additionally, from day one, all employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package including private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, and an employee discount. Together, these benefits are worth more than £700 annually, and employees can take advantage of a company pension plan.

Applications are now open for Amazon’s apprenticeship programme. For more information, visit: www.amazonapprenticeships.co.uk