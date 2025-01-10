Sutton home furnishings firm set to enter administration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sutton company Home Curtains UK Limited, a leading importer and retailer of soft home furnishings, is to enter administration after almost 40 years in business.

The announcement comes following what the firm said was a ‘challenging period of rising costs and declining consumer demand’.

Dean Nelson, of PKF Smith Cooper, is to be appointed as administrator.

Founded in 1986, Home Curtains has been a trusted name in the home furnishings industry over the last four decades, offering a wide range of quality curtains, accessories, lace, and custom-made voiles to customers across the UK and in Europe.

Sutton firm Home Curtains is set to enter administration. Photo: Google

But despite its strong reputation, the business has been unable to withstand the pressures of the current economic environment.

The increases in costs, including those related to raw materials, shipping, and energy, coupled with inflationary pressures and reduced consumer spending, has led to the business struggling to maintain profitability.

A director of the company said in a statement: “It is with great regret that we announce that Home Curtains UK Limited is to shortly enter administration.

"This decision has been incredibly difficult and not taken lightly and, like many businesses in the retail and home furnishings sector, we have been deeply affected by the rising costs of trade and reduction in consumer discretionary spending.

"We want to express our gratitude to our incredibly long serving employees, for their hard work and dedication, and our loyal customers.

"We remain optimistic that a solution may be found to preserve elements of the business and its legacy.”

Dean Nelson, head of business recovery and restructuring and partner at PKF Smith Cooper, commented: “Home Curtains UK has faced significant challenges over recent months, including rising costs and an unfavourable economic environment.

"We are working closely with the company's management team to explore all available options to secure the best possible outcome for all stakeholders.

“It is my intention to trade the business over the next couple of months, undertaking substantial price reductions, to maximise sales over substantial quality stock ranges, and I would urge the trade and public to take advantage at this challenging time for the company.”