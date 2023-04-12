Sutton engineering firm wins contract to supply nuclear waste storage packs

ECS Engineering Services is supplying the overpacks for waste storage on behalf of nuclear clean-up specialist Magnox, which is decommissioning Chapelcross Power Station in Scotland.

Steve Crapper, ECS pre-contracts director, said: “We are delighted to be awarded this contract by Magnox.

“With our Fit4Nuclear status and state-of-the-art fabrications department, we have supported numerous nuclear decommissioning projects throughout the UK with bespoke solutions.

ECS has secured a Magnox contract for Chapelcross decommissioning shielded overpacks.

“Contributing towards the safe and secure recovery of waste at Chapelcross is something we are proud of.”

The mild steel-plate shielded overpacks will enable the clean-up of cooling ponds at the site. Waste stored in zeolite skips will be recovered and moved into the overpacks underwater. Once drained and sealed, the overpacks will be placed within concrete boxes for safe storage.

Allen Richardson, Magnox Chapelcross project delivery manager, said: "The contract to supply these overpacks and furniture is part of a critical path project at Chapelcross, enabling Magnox to safely remove some of the legacy intermediate-level waste skips from the cartridge cooling ponds.”

ECS, of Fulwood Road South, Sutton, has more than 30 years experience in delivering engineering solutions, specialising in bespoke design and construction of water, energy and environmental processing and management projects.

Mr Crapper said: “We have already completed and delivered a number of overpacks to specification, the first of which was thoroughly inspected and tested by Magnox.

“All have undergone non-destructive testing to prove quality. Our experience on other nuclear projects means we can provide the required lifetime quality records and full traceability – all paramount for nuclear applications.”

ECS has created 3D designs of waste containment boxes