Sutton businesses that took part in Safer Streets scheme honoured in awards night

The businesses were presented with their Safer Streets Accreditation Scheme certificates by chairman of Ashfield District Council, Coun Arnie Hankin, and Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Caroline Henry, in recognition of their engagement with the Safer Streets programme.

To qualify, the businesses attended vulnerability and safeguarding training sessions, had CCTV cameras fitted to their premises and placed “safe place” signs in their windows. These businesses will act as a haven for anyone requiring support, advice and assistance from anti-social or criminal behaviour.

The event marked the culmination of six months of partnership work from the Council’s Community Safety Team, Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner, and Nottinghamshire Police.

Businesses in Sutton and and Stanton Hill have received Safer Streets Accreditation Scheme certificates in recognition of their engagement with the Safer Streets programme

Since October 2021 the council and partners have delivered a wide range of projects and safety improvements around Sutton town centre and the New Cross area with the £550,000 Safer Streets Fund.

Improved street lighting and high-definition CCTV cameras, including the world first Refuge Cameras, have been installed on Outram Street and Portland Square.

Equation have delivered sessions about healthy relationships and respect to school children in Sutton, and patrols by the police and Community Protection Officers have been increased.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, cabinet member for Community Safety and Crime Reduction, said: “It was a pleasure to be joined by all the businesses in Sutton and Stanton Hill so we could show our appreciation to them for their enthusiasm and commitment to the Safer Streets scheme.

"Without their support, we couldn’t have implemented out so many successful projects to make Sutton a safer place.

“The Safer Streets initiative has been fantastic, and our partnership working has been recognised by the Home Office. Many of the new projects that we put in place are now being rolled out across the county.”

Superintendent Kevin Broadhead, who leads on neighbourhood policing in Nottinghamshire, said: “When it comes to reducing crime, lots of little things can make a very big difference to the safely of communities.