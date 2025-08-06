Sutton business shortlisted for award in the UK Small Business Awards

Owner, Lucy Gray receiving her first business award in 2022

The Factory Martial Arts, a Sutton in Ashfield based small business, is proud to announce that it has been shortlisted in the UK Small Business Awards in the Best Small Business category.

There are tens of thousands of Small Businesses in the UK, and The Factory Martial Arts has been shortlisted as a finalist at the The UK Small Business Awards! We had to submit a full application about the business, what we do, where we operate and our greatest challenges and accomplishments to date.

Owner, Lucy Gray said, “I can’t believe this! When I started the business 9 years ago, I couldn’t have imagined where we’d be today. I’m proud to be representing Ashfield on a national stage, and as part of our application, I had to explain our biggest accomplishment as a business, which I listed as our wonderful students and staff! I couldn’t run the amazing business I do without my fabulous students, their parents and my incredible staff team. So if we win this award, it will certainly be for them and because of them! I also had to state our biggest challenge as a business, which I feel was the Covid years, where I had to adapt and overcome so much to keep the business going.”

The bar for being shortlisted as a finalist was raised again this year with tougher entry criteria, so making it through to the final round is a real testament to the business’s excellence, passion, and unwavering dedication.

The finalist certificate

The UK Small Business Awards celebrate and support small businesses across the UK. Exposing candidates to new opportunities via social media, no matter their financial and social status.

The UK Small Business Awards is breaking down barriers, helping contestants build followings and recognition – even if they don’t win. That is why they are celebrating the entire process of the competition and all the amazing talent that has entered.

The final isn’t until December, so keep your fingers crossed, and wish The Factory Martial Arts lots of luck as they prepare to represent Ashfield on the national stage!