Sutton and Mansfield lawyers bag national award for commitment to community

Staff at Sutton and Mansfield based Fidler & Pepper Lawyers are celebrating winning another national award, this time for their commitment to the local community.

The company took home the top award in the 'Community Involvement' category at the British Wills and Probate Awards 2019.

The prestigious awards, organised by Today’s Wills and Probate, celebrates excellence within the wills and probate industry of England and Wales.

Richard Howard, a specialist in wills, heads up the private client department at Fidler & Pepper and is also a director at the company, was at the awards, which were held at the Belfry Hotel and Resort in Birmingham and hosted by the journalist and television presenter Jennie Bond.

Mr Howard said: “It was a great event which was full of the top people in the Wills and Probate industry and Jennie Bond was a great host.

“I was over the moon when we were announced as the winner. To be able to say that we are the best in the business when it comes to community involvement is very special and it made us all very proud.”

Mr Howard added that Fidler & Pepper’s ethos is about being involved in the community, whether it’s hosting charity events, helping schoolchildren to understand the word of work, or sharing knowledge with residents groups.

Mr Howard added: “We work very hard to achieve great things and make a difference which we believe also helps to make us an employer of choice in our local community.”

Robert Sanderson, Managing Director of the Practical Vision Network which publishes Today’s Wills and Probate, said: “If we thought the standard of submissions was high in our first year, our second year has surpassed our expectations. It has been a fascinating insight into the innovations and skills that are being delivered day in, day out in a complex area of law.

“I want to congratulate the winners, but also applaud the efforts of everyone in the room. You are all winners in our eyes.”