Support scheme to help Worksop residents overcome barriers to employment
The Growth Company, an award-winning social enterprise, delivers the Restart Scheme on behalf of Maximus, in Worksop, Mansfield and Newark.
The scheme, commissioned by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), provides up to 12 months of enhanced employment support to people who are long-term unemployed.
Michelle Pearce, Director for Employment at the Growth Company, said: “The Growth Company has a strong track record of providing employability support to people and communities across the North of England, so we are proud to expand our work into Nottinghamshire.
“We already deliver the Restart Scheme in Greater Manchester, South Yorkshire, Merseyside, and Lancashire, and have supported many people into sustainable employment over the last three years. Our Nottinghamshire team brings together years of insight and expertise in helping people overcome their barriers to work, so we’re confident we can have a positive impact on local people and the community."
The tailored, intensive support includes coaching, CV and interview skills, and training, for those who have been on Universal Credit for more than six months.
Throughout September and October, the team in Nottinghamshire will host partner networking events in Worksop, Mansfield and Newark, to engage with local organisations and develop connections within the community.
The Growth Company is an award-winning social enterprise with a mission to generate growth, create jobs, and improve lives.
The Growth Company’s work across the North supports approximately 50,000 people a year.
The Worksop Restart Partner Networking Event will take place on Tuesday September 24 at Middletons Yard at 10am.
The Mansfield event will take place on Tuesday September 17 at Mansfield Business Centre at 10am.
Those who think they could be supported by the Restart Scheme should speak to their work coach at Jobcentre Plus to find out more.
