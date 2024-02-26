Successful event spreads the word about Mansfield Community Diagnostic Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Around 50 residents, patients and NHS workers attended an event to find out more about Nottinghamshire’s first Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC).

The engagement event was organised by Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which is bringing the CDC to Mansfield Community Hospital. The event, which was held at the hospital on Tuesday 20 February, celebrated the CDC's achievements so far, including the delivery of over 10,000 additional health checks.

Among those who attended were Andy Abrahams, Executive Mayor of Mansfield, and Adam Hill, Chief Executive of Mansfield District Council, highlighting the project's significance to the local community.

Mansfield CDC is a one-stop shop for patients across Nottinghamshire to access the tests and investigations they need in a single visit to help them receive an ‘all clear’ or diagnosis sooner. As well as delivering thousands more tests each week, the CDC will also create hundreds of job opportunities for local people.

Representatives from the Mansfield CDC team were thrilled to talk to members of the public and colleagues from across Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust, sharing details about the construction of a permanent CDC facility at Mansfield Community Hospital.

This engagement event not only shared information about the CDC's promising future, but also reinforced the Trust’s commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility and efficiency for the local community.

Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams said: “Early detection and the ability to connect closely with the community to identify issues promptly are key aspects of the partnership we are developing in Mansfield.”

Chief Executive at Mansfield District Council Adam Hill, said: “It is great to be here at what will be the future diagnostic centre, where we are already witnessing diagnostics taking place at Mansfield Community Hospital. I find it remarkable that we are introducing many more facilities in the local area, enabling residents to easily access the healthcare they need. The significant investment coming into Mansfield is truly exciting."

Paul Robinson, Chief Executive of Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust, said: “It is fantastic to be witnessing the development of the Community Diagnostic Centre. It's wonderful to discuss the excellent opportunity presented by the thousands of new diagnostic tests that will be available from next year. The interest and energy this initiative generates are truly inspiring. I can't wait for the completion of this building. With the demolition of the old workhouse about to begin, we're set to see significant developments over the next 12 months.”

February marks a milestone for Sherwood Forest Hospitals as preparations to build the state-of-the-art, purpose-built facility, next to Mansfield Community Hospital commence. Contractors have arrived on-site, with construction expected to kick off in late spring. The project will transform the existing cafeteria and the derelict Victorian hospital building into a cutting-edge facility, set to be operational by 2025.

While the upcoming demolition and construction work, scheduled for summer 2024, may create some unavoidable noise and disruption, SFH is committed to minimising impact on hospital operations and the local community. The initial work is not expected to cause disruption, and any necessary access restrictions or site works will be communicated well in advance.