Still time to get your entry in for the Chad Business Excellence Awards 2024

There is still time for you to enter the Chad Business Excellence Awards 2024, a prestigious event celebrating the outstanding achievements of local businesses in the Ashfield and Mansfield districts.

This is a unique opportunity to showcase your organisation's excellence and be recognised for your hard work and dedication.

The awards ceremony, held on Thursday 28th November at The John Fretwell Complex, promises to be a night of celebration and recognition, bringing together businesses of all sizes and sectors to honour their contributions to the local community.

The awards provide a platform to elevate your organisation's profile, enhance its reputation, and celebrate its success. Whether you're a small startup or a large established company, entering the awards can significantly raise your visibility and acknowledge the great work you do.

Among the 13 categories, one business will be crowned the coveted "2024 Business of the Year." This is the ultimate accolade and will be chosen by the judges from one of the category winners. Winning this award signifies excellence in all aspects of business and will certainly elevate your organisation's prestige within the local business community.

Entries for the awards are open, with the nomination period closing on Thursday 26th September at 6pm. Submitting your entry early provides an opportunity for your business to be featured during the nomination period.

To take the first step in celebrating your organisation's success and be in the running for these prestigious awards, visit the event website www.chadbusinessawards.co.uk/. Here, you can find further information and register to start your journey towards recognition.

The Chad Business Excellence Awards 2024 present an incredible opportunity to showcase your organisation's achievements, celebrate your hard work, and gain the recognition you truly deserve. We encourage all local businesses to seize this chance to be part of a truly uplifting celebration of success. This year, we are delighted to partner with Mansfield 103.2, who will be helping to promote the awards' success. View our award categories:

Ashfield Business in the Community: Recognises local businesses, charities, CICs, volunteer groups, or community groups within Ashfield that are making a significant impact in their community.

Mansfield Business in the Community, sponsored by Plastek UK: Recognises those within Mansfield contributing positively to the community.

Startup Business of the Year: Open to startup businesses operating for under two years.

Innovation Award: Celebrates innovation in products, services, business models, or initiatives that are creating positive change.

Large Business of the Year: Recognises outstanding performance by a company with 16+ staff excelling in its field.

Small Business of the Year, sponsored by Nottingham Trent University: Recognises outstanding performance by a company with 1-15 staff.

Professional Services Award: For businesses demonstrating excellence in professional services.

Sustainability Award, sponsored by Mansfield Building Society: Presented to a business putting sustainability at the core of its operations.

Manufacturing Business of the Year, sponsored by Nottinghamshire County Council: Celebrates innovation and efficiency in manufacturing.

Team of the Year: Recognises teams that have overcome obstacles or shown outstanding performance.

Business Person of the Year: Celebrates a leader or entrepreneur showing exceptional drive, commitment, and results.

Employer of the Year: Awarded to a business excelling in staff relations, retention, and care.

Lifetime Achievement: A special award for an individual who has shown lifetime commitment to their field, sector, or business.

2024 Business of the Year: The ultimate accolade chosen by the judges from one of the category winners.