Step inside the new English garden oasis hiding behind a popular Pleasley tea room
Take a look at a popular Pleasley tea room’s new secret garden outdoor seating area, complete with apple trees, hanging baskets and trellis.
With the area set to be hit by soaring temperatures this weekend, many folk will be looking for cafes and restaurants with outdoor seating to soak up the sun.
Cakefield Cakes Tea Room unveiled its new ‘English secret garden’ last month and has seen an influx of customers after expanding outside with nearly a dozen extra tables.
Owner Gemma Lennane says she was keen to expand the business and refurbish its outdoor seating to allow more people to dine outdoors after the cafe was unable to reopen on April 12 – due to a lack of space outside – when Covid-19 restrictions first started to relax for hospitality.
She hopes the additional tables, along with the hanging baskets, trellis and decor will create a tranquil environment for customers to enjoy the cafe's popular afternoon teas.
Take a look at the ‘hidden oasis’ below.