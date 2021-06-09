Step inside the new English garden oasis hiding behind a popular Pleasley tea room

With the area set to be hit by soaring temperatures this weekend, many folk will be looking for cafes and restaurants with outdoor seating to soak up the sun.

Cakefield Cakes Tea Room unveiled its new ‘English secret garden’ last month and has seen an influx of customers after expanding outside with nearly a dozen extra tables.

Owner Gemma Lennane says she was keen to expand the business and refurbish its outdoor seating to allow more people to dine outdoors after the cafe was unable to reopen on April 12 – due to a lack of space outside – when Covid-19 restrictions first started to relax for hospitality.

She hopes the additional tables, along with the hanging baskets, trellis and decor will create a tranquil environment for customers to enjoy the cafe's popular afternoon teas.

Take a look at the ‘hidden oasis’ below.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. Cakefield Cakes Tea Room Customers Stacey Wilkinson and Lucy Smith are served drinks in the sunshine by Cakefield Cakes employee Wendy. Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo

2. Cakefield Cakes Tea Room The new 'secret garden' outside seating area looks over the water with frequent visitors from ducks, geese and swans. Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo

3. Cakefield Cakes Tea Room Customer Jean Warner examines the cafe's menu of quiches, cakes, Ploughman's lunches in the new garden area complete with waterside views. Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo

4. Cakefield Cakes Tea Room Cakefield Cakes specialises in homemade, freshly baked sweet treats and scones. Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo