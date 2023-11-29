Stanton Hill firm donates handcrafted Christmas tree to young people’s centre

A kind-hearted Stanton Hill business normally involved with making fire doors and frames has donated one of its new handmade Christmas trees to a community centre in Mansfield.

Skilled craftsmen at Doorcerts UK are usually operating machinery that manufactures doors that comply with strict fire safety guidelines.

But they have branched out and turned their hand to making eco-friendly, decorate-at-home Christmas trees that range in size from desktop trees to free-standing four-foot models.

Perfect for schools, youth groups, and families, the smooth, high-quality surface of the wooden tree provides the ideal canvas for artistic expression, allowing imaginations to run wild.

Getting into the festive spirit by painting a specially-crafted Chritmas tree.

Sarah Armson, who is the commercial manager at Doorcerts, has taken one of the trees to MyPlace@Westfield Folkhouse, in Westfield Lane, Mansfield, for youngsters to decorate.

Sarah, who is also a youth worker, said: “They were all delighted to be decorating it, and they absolutely loved it.

“It’s a way of allowing people to decorate a tree in their own way, to make it personal.”

The sustainable and recyclable nature of the materials used in crafting the Christmas trees is in keeping with the company’s commitment to a greener future.

Going green. Youngsters at MyPlace@Mansfield Folkhouse decorate a Xmas tree donated by Doorcerts UK.

Anyone wanting to purchase one of the trees should visit the website of FD Supplies, a sister company to Doorcerts.