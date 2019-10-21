Sporty Sutton showroom opens and gives historic building new lease of life

A sporty showroom and store has opened its doors in Sutton - while giving a historic building a new lease of life.

Sports firm RGMM has launched its stylish new showroom at High Pavement, in the building that was once home to the Department of Work and Pensions.

Inside the RGMM showroom on High Pavement, Sutton.

The company acquired the building in May and is mid-way through a programme of major renovation of the three storey, 17,000 sq ft site.

The move has seen a large expansion for RGMM, which owns and manages various brands as well a sport and fitness coaching business, RG Active, which has more than 10,000 clients across Britain.

The decision to move from smaller premises at Devonshire House, where it was previously based in Sutton, was driven by the need for "more clothing manufacturing space" for its products.

The business now also has the opportunity to expand and create additional employment in the town.

Inside the RGMM showroom on High Pavement, Sutton.

John Brame, chief executive, said: “Opening the new showroom to the public is a major step in our renovation programme.

"People can now walk through the door and see what we’re doing inside this huge building.

"Even if they just want to call in and grab a coffee, everyone is welcome.”

He added: "The upstairs of the building is taking shape as a seminar and meeting space for many of the sports clubs and teams that we’re working with, and we’re taking enquiries from businesses that might like to rent office space from us."

The new showroom is the only place in Britain to see ROSE bikes.

A demo fleet of bikes from the high-end German brand is available to view alongside Pro Lite Wheels, various running shoe brands, cycling accessories and RGMM’s own brands, QSW and Flare.

Visitors will have the opportunity to purchase cycling, triathlon, swimming, gym and specialist fitness products.

The showroom is open from 9am until 5pm, Tuesday to Friday, and from 9am until 3pm on weekends. It is closed on Mondays.