Southwell woman's engagement ring champagne bar is a bestseller

A book-loving jeweller in Southwell has launched the UK’s first bar where you can design your very own engagement ring.

Rebecca Gibbions, aged 47, launched her business Last Night I Dreamt in the town 10 years ago, but has now installed a new champagne bar so newly-engaged people can pick the perfect ring for the occasion.

And news of the shop has spread to such an extent, it’s even reached celebrity ears with Nottinghamshire actor Vicky McClure now a customer.

Rebecca said: “We launched it because we recognised that the jewellery industry is quite traditional, which can often be off-putting

Rebecca Gibbons' innovative business has become a big hit with the public and celebrities. Photo: Submitted

“Most jewellery shopkeepers wear suits and white gloves, making it feel overwhelming.

“I believed there was room in the jewellery world for something more inviting.

“So, I conceived the idea to introduce an engagement ring service where you can essentially build your own ring – it’s completely bespoke.

We have all the rings displayed, they're examples of what you can create, and you can build your own ring with us or independently on the website.

“You can customise the diamond's colour, clarity, and cuts, allowing you to choose a ring that's truly unique.

“It's a wonderfully special experience where guests can enjoy a glass of champagne at the bar and ask any questions.

“We've had a lot of younger couples coming to us and we are noticing a massive shift towards laboratory diamonds

“It was like a lightbulb went off in my head and I instantly knew I wanted to build a bar.

“I wanted to challenge the traditional way of popping white gloves on to get the rings out.

“Having a champagne bar injects an element of fun.

“Fun is certainly a kind of a big part of my personality but also it does make it a bit more relaxed.

“Couples say they feel a lot more at ease.

“Buying a ring is such a big decision, which can be overwhelming.

“We wanted to create a gentler space for people to kind of select and their engagement ring.”

Last Night I dreamt is on King Street in the heart of the town and is open until 4.30pm each day – but Rebecca can do other times, including special evening appointments if couples can’t make it during normal hours.

She added: “There’s also been a lot of interest on Saturdays - the shop is quite buzzing then.

As well as the engagement ring bar, the shop also has a piercing studio and does welded bracelets.

But Rebecca is fairly certain they are the only jewellery shop that also offers a wedding ring champagne bar

She continued: “We select designers who embrace a storytelling element.

“One of the very first designers that I ever selected was Alex Monroe and his fanous bumblebee necklace.

“We also have Graine Morton, Ashley Clarke and Daisy London.

Originally from Leeds, she currently lives within walking distance of her shop.

She worked in television for 10 years before starting a family.

She recalled: “Then the shop became available, and a spark of an idea formed.

“I have always been someone who is passionate about telling stories and the name Last Night I Dreamt is the first line of Daphne du Maurnier’s novel Rebecca, which is also my name, so that was the perfect name for the shop.

“I'm passionate about books and storytelling, so there are a lot of copies of Rebecca lying around with necklaces draped over them.”

“A lot of jewellery businesses are handed down through generations but I launched this one from scratch and have been building it.

“We've always had brides coming in for their jewellery, but engagement rings and wedding bands is something quite new for us.

“I've also had Vicky McClure come to my shop and she bought something off me and her best friend bought her something for her birthday.

“My husband, Chris is still in television and I've got two children Reuben, who is nearly 18 and Beatrice is nearly 15.

“I hope my daughter might take it on in time - I'd love to pass it on to her.”