Something cheesy launching in Mansfield as three new cheeses up for free tasting

How do you like your cheese, mild or strong? Is it cheddar or Gloucester? And can you hack the bitter taste of blue cheese?

If you are a cheese lover just like us here at your Chad, then you may be interested in the opportunity to try three new cheeses being released by Wensleydale Dairy Products.

The three new cheeses will be available for free.

The Yorkshire Creamery has been introduced by Wensleydale and has brought out its new range of cheeses that "taste like they ought to", only using milk sourced from local and ethical farms.

The Yorkshire Creamery is inviting Morrisons shoppers in Mansfield to be amongst the first to taste these in an immersive sampling experience, as well as enter a social competition to win a month’s supply of cheese.

The new dairy brand is making a "stand against the bland" in a bid to champion exceptional quality and traditional recipes.

The launch will include a range of downright delicious everyday cheeses made with fresh Yorkshire milk and each "aged to perfection".

This includes an Extra Mature Yorkshire Cheddar, aged for 15 months to give it a strong and rugged flavour, a deliciously nutty Yorkshire Red, which spends 10 months developing its rich depth of flavour, and finally a buttery Double Yorkshire, aged for seven months for a smooth creamy texture and tangy finish.

James Pratt, a farmer from Studdah Farm, Bellerby who supplies the Creamery with Yorkshire milk commented on the launch, said: "We’re proud to produce high quality Yorkshire milk for The Yorkshire Creamery, which is helping us and farmers like us build a sustainable foundation for the next generation, my son is already running around in his wellies eager to help.

"The Yorkshire Creamery cheeses taste fantastic, and look brilliant as well."

David Hartley, Managing Director of Wensleydale Dairy Products spoke about the exciting announcement; said: "The Yorkshire Creamery is a range of, honest, tasty, authentic products made with character and integrity.

"It tastes like it ought to and that makes every day eating just that little bit better. People don’t want to settle for mediocre lunches, dinners or snacks.

"They want food that tastes like it should, and which isn’t over-processed."

The free tasting will take place at Mansfield's Morrisons store, on Sutton Road, between 11am and 5pm on November 24.

Customers are also invited to snap a photo milking the infamous Yorkshire Creamery cow in-store, or of the cheese pack itself, and share a photo on social media using #yorkshirecreamery to be in with a chance of winning a month’s supply.