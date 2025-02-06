Eden Mercer, 21, has fulfilled her dream of owning a bakery and coffee shop after saving up for over three years.

After years of baking for family and friends, the Ashfield woman is excited to bring her delicious sweet and savoury treats to the community – as Eden’s Bakery & Coffee Shop officially opens on February 11.

She explained: “I did a lot of baking when I was younger with my grandma, and I started doing cakes for friends and family and just loved it.

“I knew I wanted to give this a go.”

Eden started saving up and planning this business at just 18, inspired by her mother, Vicky, who opened Stanton Hill's Uppercut Hair Beauty & Tanning in her twenties.

She explained: “My mum has been very helpful and has lots of great advice, so it made me just want to go for it.”

Eden's premises on the High Street are directly across from her mum's salon, so when the site became available, she recognised it as the perfect opportunity to turn her dream into a reality.

Eden hopes to provide residents with a welcoming space to visit during their travels and has shared how the community has been engaged and supportive while she has been setting up.

Eden will officially open the doors of her new business venture on Tuesday, February 11, from 7am-4pm.

Residents can support Eden's business by visiting her at 40 Stanton Hill High Street and by following her Facebook page: Eden’s Bakery & Coffee Shop.

1 . Eden's dream Eden's Bakery and coffee shop on Stanton Hill High Street. Eden pictured in the shop Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . New to Stanton Hill Eden is excited to join the community. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Dream come true Eden's Bakery & Coffee Shop is a dream come true for the 21-year-old entrepreneur. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Excitement Eden is excited to open the doors and welcome customers inside. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales