Sign up for Chad business award workshops

The hunt for Mansfield district’s best in business has begun.

Your Chad’s annual business excellence awards are now open for entries across 14 categories.

The awards are one of Mansfield & Ashfield’s highest profile awards – winning one will say a lot about the quality of your organisation and the strength of your team.

Our awards attract a range of entries from across all sectors from both small and larger organisations.

But the winners all have one thing in common – they are truly excellent at what they do and have proved this by winning a Chad business excellence award.

We want to help you raise the profile of your organisation and enhance its reputation by promoting the great work you are doing while at the same time providing you with a platform to celebrate your success.

Phil Bramley, your Chad group editor, said: “Businesses are the lifeblood of our community, they provide the jobs we need so we can do the things we love – raising families, putting down roots and growing communities.

“Our awards are a chance to shine a glowing spotlight on the fantastic work businesses do day in, day out – highlighting their innovation, their dedication and their talent.

“They are a way of honouring the cream of Mansfield and Ashfield’s commerce and industry, raising the profile of companies, celebrating achievement and recognising the sheer hard work their staff put in to make them what they are today.

“We want to make our awards a true celebration of the brilliant businesses in our community – so please make sure you get involved and put forward your achievements so they get the full recognition they deserve.”

The awards are once again supported by co-headline sponsors, Mansfield District Council and Ashfield District Council, and will be held at Portland College, Nottingham Road, Harlow Wood, on Thursday, November 27.

Tickets, priced £60 plus VAT, or £550 for a table of 10, plus VAT, subject to booking fees, will be available in October.

For more information about the award categories and to enter, see chadbusinessawards.co.uk

You will be redirected to our new booking site Evessio, which allows you the flexibility to save information and then revisit, plus upload your supporting documents.

And once again we are with Lucinda White, of Pure Awards Creative, and hosting two free awards workshops at your Chad’s offices,

Workshops take place on Thursday, June 20, from 4-6pm, and Friday, July 12, from 10am-noon – 100 per cent of attendees from our last round of workshops agreed “the sessions exceeded their expectations and was a valuable use of their time”.

To book a place, email Haroldine Lockwood, event manager, at haroldine.lockwood@jpimedia.co.uk