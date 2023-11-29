Shirebrook business celebrates triple victory with three prestigious awards in 12 Months
The recent 2023 Insulated Render and Cladding Association (INCA) awards proved to be a triumphant occasion for Westville Group, as they clinched two highly coveted titles: Best Refurbishment EWI Low-Rise Project and Installer of the Year. These accolades add to the EEM 2023 Collaboration Partnership Award, earned in March, creating an impressive trifecta of recognition within a 12-month span.
This outstanding achievement underscores Westville's dedication to providing top-notch insulation services. The company's stellar performance is further exemplified by a 30% increase in installations and a continually expanding workforce. In an era marked by economic challenges, Westville has defied the odds, maintaining a robust order book that extends into 2024 and beyond.
Specialising in external wall insulation, Westville has been instrumental in transforming homes and businesses throughout the East Midlands and surrounding areas. Collaborating with local councils and social housing organisations, the company has significantly improved living conditions, making properties not only warmer but also more aesthetically pleasing. Delighted residents have expressed their satisfaction, with one tenant from the winning project commenting: "The External Wall Insulation has made a vast difference; we're really pleased with it and have barely used our heating since. As energy bills continue to increase, we're hoping for significant savings now the work is done."
Based in Shirebrook, Westville boasts over 35 years of experience in the insulation arena. Over the course of their history, the company has contributed to the enhancement of more than 150,000 properties across both residential and commercial sectors. The result? An estimated £18.5 million in energy bill savings for residents.
This triple victory at the INCA and EEM awards serves as a testament to their unwavering dedication to quality and client satisfaction.