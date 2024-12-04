Shifting gears: A Conversation with Andrew Bates, Managing Director of Straightset

As the UK automotive aftermarket undergoes rapid changes—from navigating economic uncertainties to adapting to the rise of electric vehicles—Straightset has remained a steady force in the industry.

In this interview, Andrew Bates, Managing Director of Straightset, reflects on a year of challenges, resilience, and growth. He shares insights into the company’s strategy, the evolving landscape of the automotive sector, and his vision for the future.

Q: How would you summarise the past year for Straightset?

2024 has been a transformative year, not only for our business but also for the industry as a whole. At Straightset our biggest focus has been on developing our workforce, we’ve invested in more internal training than ever before, fostering collaboration and strengthening our team from within. In a dynamic industry, it’s the people in the business who truly drive success, and this has been a standout area for us.

Andrew Bates, Managing Director at Straightset

Q: The automotive aftermarket sector has faced numerous challenges recently, how has this impacted Straightset?

It’s undeniable that the sector has faced significant pressure due to various factors, including post-COVID effects, geopolitical issues such as the war in Ukraine, and inflationary pressures, all of which have cast long shadows. Supply chain disruptions have also been a challenge—Brexit and global shortages of key components like semiconductors have impacted the industry, though we’re seeing some stabilisation now.

Rising costs are a significant concern, with inflation in the UK driving up the prices of materials, parts, and overall operational expenses. To navigate these challenges, we’ve worked hard to streamline costs while maintaining quality. This approach mirrors what the government should consider when addressing national fiscal challenges—efficiency and strategic investment are key.

Q: With these challenges in mind, what noticeable trends or shifts have you observed in the aftermarket sector?

A key trend is the shift from building new dealerships to enhancing and modernising existing sites. Garage owners are focusing more on efficiency and specialised services, which reflects broader market fragmentation and a drive toward niche expertise.

Another significant trend is the growing focus on sustainability, fuelled by the rise in EV adoption and stricter government regulations. As EV sales in the UK continue to grow steadily, driven by policy changes and consumer demand, garages face increasing pressure to adapt. This shift has created a rising demand for specialised equipment and retrofitting solutions—areas where Straightset is actively driving innovation.

Q: What do you see as the most important factors contributing to Straightset’s success in such a challenging environment?

Without question, our people are our greatest asset, we’ve made team development a priority, fostering a collaborative and innovative environment. While we focus on delivering high-quality products to end users, it’s the dedication and expertise of our team that sets us apart.

Q: Looking ahead, how do you see the aftermarket sector evolving in the next few years?

We expect to see more fragmentation of large groups and a sharper focus on specialisation. Garages will increasingly tailor their services to meet specific needs, whether that’s EV servicing or advanced diagnostics.

At Straightset, we’re preparing for this by launching new products in 2025, including innovative solutions from both Straightset and Supertracker. Staying attuned to customer needs and constantly reviewing our offerings ensures we remain competitive in this dynamic landscape.

Q: How would you describe your leadership approach during these challenges?

My approach is rooted in consultation and collaboration, it’s about including the team in decision-making and focusing on prevention before cure. Ensuring that everyone has a voice is crucial for building a company culture aligned with growth and success.

Q: Finally, what advice would you give to other leaders in the industry?

We have two ears and one mouth for a reason—use them in that proportion. Listening to your team, customers, and partners is invaluable; understanding their needs and challenges is the first step toward effective solutions. This year has underscored the importance of adaptability, resilience, and collaboration. By staying true to these values, I believe businesses in our sector can not only overcome challenges but also capitalise on new opportunities.