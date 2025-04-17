S.H.E. UK welcomes two new Trustees to the Board

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

S.H.E. UK is delighted to announce the appointment of Mila Evanics and Corinna Del Debbio to the Board of Trustees at S.H.E. UK. Both Mila and Corinna bring a wealth of experience and passion for supporting survivors of childhood sexual abuse and sexual violence, further strengthening the strategic leadership of the organisation as it continues to grow and evolve.

Mila Evanics is a strategy analysis and impact expert with a strong background in supporting the charity sector through insights-driven decision-making. She has worked with leading organisations including FareShare, the Royal College of Nursing, The Challenge Network, and Pilotlight to enhance their effectiveness and reach. Mila currently serves as Head of Insight and Analytics at Greenpeace.

In 2022, Mila began studying counselling and psychotherapy, which deepened her understanding of therapeutic approaches. Mila shared her motivation for joining S.H.E. UK, “I was particularly drawn to S.H.E. UK’s vital mission of empowering survivors of childhood sexual abuse and exploitation, and I am passionate about the transformative role that long-form therapeutic practice plays in recovery and resilience.”

Outside of her professional work, Mila enjoys baking and tackling the challenges of her garden.

Mila Evanics and Corinna Del Debbio. New members of the Board of Trustees at S.H.E. UK

Corinna Del Debbio brings extensive experience in fundraising and corporate partnerships within the third sector. She has previously worked with impactful organisations such as Enough is Enough - a campaign running consent workshops across university campuses - and Our Streets Now, which tackles public sexual harassment. Corinna is currently a Corporate Partnerships Manager and joined S.H.E. UK as a trustee in January 2025 to strengthen the charity’s fundraising efforts and contribute her expertise in diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Corinna expressed her enthusiasm for the role, “I quickly became extremely passionate about S.H.E. UK’s work after learning about the charity through their engagement with Pilotlight. As a Trustee, I am excited to bring my fundraising and DEI experience to the organisation and help strengthen its capacity to support survivors.”

In her spare time, Corinna loves to be outdoors, whether running or hiking, or cooking good food at home.

A Warm Welcome from the Chair of the Board

Reena Pastakia, Chair of the Board of Trustees at S.H.E. UK, welcomed the new appointments, “We are thrilled to welcome Mila and Corinna to the Board of Trustees. Their combined expertise in strategy, fundraising, and impact evaluation will bring immense value to S.H.E. UK. Both share a deep commitment to supporting survivors and driving meaningful change, and we are excited about the contributions they will make to the future of the charity.”

Mila and Corinna’s appointments mark an exciting step forward for S.H.E. UK as they continue to expand their services and strengthen their impact in supporting survivors on their healing journey.

💙 To support the work of S.H.E. UK and to help them provide life-changing support to survivors, consider donating today: www.she-uk.org.uk/support-us/