Severn Trent named as one of the Top 50 Best Places to work in the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Severn Trent has today been named a winner of Glassdoor’s annual Employees’ Choice Awards, honouring the Best Places to Work 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback on Glassdoor by completing review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

Severn Trent supplies water and waste services to 4.6m homes and businesses and has around 10,000 employees who help to look after customers right across the Midlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company prides itself on fostering an inclusive workplace to help deliver the best service for customers, has many family-friendly policies including care givers support and an industry leading maternity leave policy. It also has its own state of the art training Academy to ensure career progression and opportunities.

Severn Trent

Severn Trent came 29th out of 50, across 2.8m companies on Glassdoor.

Neil Morrison, HR Director at Severn Trent said: “What make us particularly proud with this award, is that it’s based entirely on what our own people say about us and is a true testament to everyone who works here making it a great place to work. Knowing that our employees feel good about working here, means they care about what they do – helping to deliver an essential service to all our customers. We want to make sure Severn Trent is somewhere people want to come and work, and to be able to offer progression, opportunities and to feel valued every day and this award is reinforcing that we’re getting it right.”

"The Best Places to Work award is more than just recognition—it’s a trusted guide for job seekers striving to find not only a great workplace but also a better worklife," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Chief Executive Officer at Glassdoor. "By showcasing companies where employees truly thrive, this award empowers professionals to choose employers that align with their values and priorities. It also highlights the critical role of transparency and feedback in shaping a future where work supports a fulfilling life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Severn Trent is committed to ensuring opportunities are available for everyone and has placed top 10 for social mobility in the last six years in a row for its efforts in breaking barriers and providing fair employment for anyone.

It’s also pledged to support 100,000 people into work and out of water poverty and this year has engaged with thousands of people in the local community, delivering free employability training while hosting jobs fairs to connect employers and job seekers.

Alongside this, the company offers a year’s full paid maternity leave, access to its training Academy and says 1 in 6 people progress to new roles every year and welcomes many apprentices and graduates into the business every year.

Neil adds: “Providing people with opportunities and access to work is something that’s deeply rooted within our business. We hope that by creating a culture where people feel happy, more people will join us and bring us new experiences and views to help delivering the best possible service for our customers and communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Severn Trent currently has many live opportunities over at its careers page, including its apprenticeship programme – with over 90 apprentice programmes available.

It’s also announced a huge investment of £15bn over the next five years, that is set to create 7,000 jobs in the Midlands, directly or indirectly with the company.

To find out more about the opportunities available, visit severntrent.com/careers.

The final list is compiled using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and considers quantity, quality and consistency of reviews. Complete awards methodology can be found here.

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work UK winners in 2025, please visit: gldr.co/BPTWUK.