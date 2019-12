Nobody could be seen on the normally busy Market Place, on West Gate or in the streets connecting to the town. Our reporter Andrew Topping headed to Mansfield on Christmas morning to snap some pics of our streets completely deserted. See our gallery below.

1. Mansfield town centre on Christmas Day, 2019. West Gate, outside McDonald's.

2. Mansfield town centre on Christmas Day, 2019. Market Place.

3. Mansfield town centre on Christmas Day, 2019. Market Place

4. Mansfield town centre on Christmas Day, 2019. Regent Street.

