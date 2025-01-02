Second hand September: Top charity shops in the Mansfield and Ashfield area to bag a bargain

Second Hand September is a campaign by Oxfam that encourages people to buy only second hand clothes for the entire month of September.
Not only can you find amazing bargains at charity shops in the area, but it’s also a wonderful opportunity to support the charities and their volunteers who work hard throughout the year across the community. The following shops have a rating of 4.4-5 on Google.
1. Second Hand September
Second Hand September. Photo: National World
2. Home-Start Mansfield
Home-Start Mansfield offer confidential support and friendship for local families with at least one child under 5 years old. This five-star rated charity shop in Mansfield is located on Albert Street. Photo: Mansfield BID
3. Nottinghamshire Hospice Shop - Blidworth
Nottinghamshire Hospice Shop in Blidworth is a five-star rated charity shop located on Mansfield Road. Photo: Nottingham Hospice Blidworth
4. Mansfield Salvation Army donation centre
Mansfield Salvation Army donation centre has a 4.3 rating on google reviews. This site serves as a donation point and offers delivery for larger items. Photo: Brian Eyre