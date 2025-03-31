Searching for a new home? Here are 12 top-rated estate agents in Mansfield and Ashfield

By Phoebe Cox
Published 31st Mar 2025, 16:42 BST
Are you searching for a new home or putting yours on the market?

This includes estate agents with a Google rating between 4.7 and 5 stars, provided they have received over 60 reviews.

One popular estate agents has five branches appear on the list.

Here are 12 top-rated estate agents in Mansfield and Ashfield

This article features a list of top estate agents in Mansfield and Ashfield.

This article features a list of top estate agents in Mansfield and Ashfield. Photo: Shutterstock

Staton & Cushley Estate Agents in Mansfield has a five-star rating with over 100 reviews. See more at statonandcushley.co.uk

2. Staton & Cushley Estate Agents

Staton & Cushley Estate Agents in Mansfield has a five-star rating with over 100 reviews. See more at statonandcushley.co.uk

Martin & Co Mansfield - Lettings, Sales & Investment has a rating of 4.9 from over 180 Google reviews. See more at www.martinco.com/estate-agents-and-letting-agents/branch/mansfield

3. Martin & Co Mansfield - Lettings, Sales & Investment

Martin & Co Mansfield - Lettings, Sales & Investment has a rating of 4.9 from over 180 Google reviews. See more at www.martinco.com/estate-agents-and-letting-agents/branch/mansfield

Bairstow Eves Sales and Letting Agents in Sutton-in-Ashfield has a 4.9 rating based on more than 400 reviews. View more at www.bairstoweves.co.uk/branch/estate-agents/sutton-in-ashfield

4. Bairstow Eves Sales and Letting Agents Sutton in Ashfield

Bairstow Eves Sales and Letting Agents in Sutton-in-Ashfield has a 4.9 rating based on more than 400 reviews. View more at www.bairstoweves.co.uk/branch/estate-agents/sutton-in-ashfield

