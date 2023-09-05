News you can trust since 1952
Samaritans Charity receives £2k funding boost from law firm Banner Jones

The Chesterfield branch of the Samaritans has received a much needed £2k contribution to its operating costs from local law firm Banner Jones
By Isabella StoreyContributor
Published 5th Sep 2023, 14:23 BST- 2 min read
The contribution will help the charity deal with the increase in calls expected as a result of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

A national charity with dedicated branches across the UK, the Samaritans in Chesterfield was established in 1971 to provide emotional support to anyone in emotional distress.

Originally located on Chatsworth Road, the charity moved to Saltergate in 2015 where its 50-strong volunteer network now supports callers over the phone, on email, and via its recently introduced live-chat service.

Jane Tweedy, Director at Chesterfield Samaritans receiving donationJane Tweedy, Director at Chesterfield Samaritans receiving donation
While all of the Samaritans services are provided by unpaid volunteers, it costs the charity around £200 to cover the cost for every new volunteer to build the skills they need to answer a call for help.

To help fund the necessary training, the charity relies heavily on donations and contributions from the community.

Commenting on the £2k contribution from Banner Jones, Jane Tweedy, Director at Chesterfield Samaritans, said: “Chesterfield Samaritans would like to thank Banner Jones for their contribution.

“We have been hit by the increasing costs in keeping the branch viable to support our callers.

Being supported by a leading business in Chesterfield means the world to us all and every penny will go towards supporting our callers both in the local community and nationally”.

Lauren Mahon, Family Solicitor at Banner Jones continued: “As a firm, it’s very important to us to give back to the community, and we are delighted to have been able to provide a £2k contribution to the ongoing operational costs of the charity which will help to provide the necessary training to the volunteers who generously give up their time to help others.”

Melanie Hoffman, Care Solicitor at Banner Jones added: “In my day-to-day job in the Care team we meet people who have used the services of Samaritans and we know how one phone call can make all the difference to someone’s life.

"Our local businesses need to give as much as they can to our local charities to enable them to continue helping those that need it.”

Banner Jones is a Legal 500 listed law firm, which provides legal advice to both individuals and businesses, and which operates across South Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and North Derbyshire.

Its 130 strong legal team operates across a full spectrum of legal services; including personal matters such as Personal Injury, Divorce, Wills and Probate, Residential Property and Dispute Resolution through to business advice on Company Formation, Commercial Property, Company Finance, Partnership Agreements, Debt Recovery and Employment issues.

